GREENVILLE — Robert Edward “Bob” Taylor, 92, of Greenville, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Maple Manor Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. He was born in Greenville March 13, 1931, the son of Robert Hiram Taylor and Mable Virginia Walker Taylor. He was a career military officer with the U.S. Army, acquiring the rank of major and retiring in 1973. During his 23 years in the military, Major Taylor participated in two wars and numerous assignments in the continental United States. His last assignment was with the United States Army Special Security Group at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium and the James Forrestal Building, Independence Avenue, Washington, D.C.
After retirement, Major Taylor accepted a position as director of communications and security for the East Coast Division of Stanford Research Institute in Washington, D.C. When he returned to Greenville, he owned B & J Trucking and Finley Oil Company. He was a member of Greenville United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. He was also a farmer all of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Robinson Taylor; two sisters, Mary Ann Taylor and Judy Frances Taylor Strader; two brothers, Charles Wesley Taylor and Donald Franklin Taylor; daughter, Pamela Jean Taylor Finley; and great-grandson, Camden Taylor Spires.
He is survived by a granddaughter, Meagan (SSG Griffin Spires) Finley of Hopkinsville; brothers, John Roy (Patsy) Taylor of Texas and Joseph Hiram Taylor of Danville; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
