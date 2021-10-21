FORDSVILLE — Robert Ernest McIntyre, 72, of Fordsville, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. His wife, Mary Alice McIntyre, joined him in heaven Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Robert and Mary Alice met as neighbors in Pattiville and were married for 46 years. He was retired from Dunaway Timber Co., was a Navy veteran and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Mona McIntyre; and a brother, David Wayne McIntyre.
Survivors include his daughters, Angie (Jared) Canary and Jessica McIntyre, both of Fordsville; five grandchildren, Daisy Canary, Xhaiden Morris, Jemma Bean, Ernest Cole McIntyre and Wesley Estes; bonus children, Brandi Estes of Fordsville and William Freeman of Carson City, Nevada; brothers Eddie (Becky) McIntyre and Pat McIntyre, both of Fordsville; and sisters Tish (Roger) Vanover, Sharon Lee (Jody) Holley, Laura Elaine (Bert) Woods and Melissa Kay McIntyre, all of Fordsville.
Joint funeral services for Robert and Mary Alice are 2 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Pattiville. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Condolences may be at www.gearycares.com.
Commented