Robert Eugene Blanford, 84, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene; his son, Aaron (Pam) Blanford; his daughters, Amy Blanford and Jennifer Boarman; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Donald Blanford; and his sister, Beverly Hamilton.
As per Mr. Blanford’s wishes, there will be no service or visitation.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Blanford.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Robert Eugene Blanford and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented