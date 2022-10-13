Robert Eugene “Bob” Calhoun Sr., 77, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 28, 1945, in Daviess County, to the late Bernard and Mary Hazel Calhoun.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Calhoun.
Bob is survived by his children, Robert Calhoun Jr. (Ginny), Leah (Kevin) Robey, and Tammy Calhoun; granddaughters, Camelia and Lilli Robey; brothers, Gary, David, Glenn, Dennis, and Phil Calhoun; sisters, Karen McCarty, Joy Hobson, and Beth Fogle; and his cherished friends at Garden Grace.
The service will be 9 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Rosehill Chapel of Peace with the burial to follow.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Bob Calhoun may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented