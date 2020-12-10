RICHLAND, Ind. — Robert F. Everett, 75, of Richland, Indiana, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
Robert served in the U.S. Marine Corps and had retired from ALCOA.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Everett; and his siblings, Brenda Marts, David Everett, Mark Everett and Linda Friday;
Service: Noon Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial contributions: Disabled American Veterans.
