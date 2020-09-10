BOWLING GREEN — Robert F. Warner, 38, of Bowling Green, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home. Robert Floyd Warner was born June 17, 1982, in Owensboro to Bobby Eugene and Pamela Jean Jones Warner and was married to the former Amanda Marie Coley on Oct. 14, 2009. Robert was a registered nurse and a member of Crossland Community Church in Bowling Green. He was a 2000 graduate of McLean County High School and received an associate degree in nursing from OCTC. Robert enjoyed traveling, hunting and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his two boys.
Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Amanda Warner; two sons, Mason Warner and Elijah Warner; his mother, Pamela Settle (Barry) of Utica; his father, Bobby Warner of Owensboro; two sisters, Bobbie Wills (Woodie) of Calhoun and April Whitaker (Michael) of Island; three nephews, Josh Jenkins, Adam Jenkins and Magnus Hood; three nieces, Brandy Jenkins, Brianna Whitaker and Sophia Whitaker; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Friends may visit with Robert’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun. Robert’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneral homes.com at 11 a.m. Friday.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Robert’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Robert F. Warner family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Robert F. Warner Educational Fund (for his sons’ education); c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
