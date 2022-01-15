GREENVILLE — Robert Franklin Peace, 83, of Greenville, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
He was co-owner of H&R Block, and a retired coal miner with Peabody Coal Co. He was a member of the Elkton Road Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, LaMarilus Stoddard Peace; daughters, RaVae (Tim) Dorris of Dunmor, Teresa (Mike) Ashley, and Debi (Everett) Melton; and son, Bobby (Melinda) Peace.
Service: Noon Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Burial: Dunmor Community Cemetery.
Visitation: After 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
