Robert Franklin “Shorty” Blair, 68, of Cloverport went home to his Heavenly Father Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home. He was born July 28, 1953, to the late Carl Everett and Mary Katherine (Clark) Blair. He attended Cloverport Wesleyan Church. Shorty had many hobbies. He loved to go fishing, collecting Match Box cars, and wood crafting, some of which were displayed at Creekview Apartments. He loved to sing and was very good at painting pictures. Overall, Shorty had a lot of talents. He loved to hang out with friends and family. He will be sadly missed by all.
Shorty was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Katherine Blair; brothers, Carl Blair, Tom Blair, Jerry Blair, and Richard Keith Blair; and sister, Mary Lagadinos.
Leaving behind to mourn his passing but celebrating the life that he lived are his brothers, Joseph “Sonny” Blair, Daniel (Brenda) Blair, William “Billy” Blair, and George Blair; sister, Kathy Miller; son, Jason (Diana) Rowland of Owensboro; daughter, LeAnna Clark of Lewisport; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held at noon Monday, August 1, 2022, at Cloverport Funeral Home, with Pastor Darren Gillespie officiating. Burial followed in Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
