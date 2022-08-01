Robert Franklin “Shorty” Blair, 68, of Cloverport, KY went home to his Heavenly Father on July 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 28, 1953, to the late Carl Everett and Mary Katherine (Clark) Blair. He attended Cloverport Wesleyan Church. Shorty had many hobbies, he loved to go fishing, collecting Match Box cars, wood crafting, some of which were displayed at Creekview Apartments. He loved to sing and was very good at painting pictures. Overall, Shorty had a lot of talents. He loved to hang out with friends and family. He will be sadly missed by all.
Shorty was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Katherine Blair; brothers, Carl Blair, Tom Blair, Jerry Blair, Richard Keith Blair; sister, Mary Lagadinos.
Leaving behind to mourn his passing but celebrating the life that he lived are his brothers, Joseph “Sonny” Blair, Daniel (Brenda) Blair, William “Billy” Blair, George Blair; sister, Kathy Miller; son Jason (Diana) Rowland of Owensboro, KY; daughter, LeAnna Clark of Lewisport, KY; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends and family from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Cloverport Funeral Home, which will continue from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at noon Monday, Aug. 1 with Pastor Darren Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow at Cloverport Cemetery.
