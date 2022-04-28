DUNDEE — Robert Glenn Harder, 86, of Dundee, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford.
Glenn was born June 8, 1935, in Ohio County to the late Vernon and Eula Carden Harder.
He worked as a logger and enjoyed NASCAR, going to the races, cooking, and spending time at Sawmill Pizza, but, most of all, he loved spending time with his great-grandbaby, Ashlana “Angel Baby.”
In addition to his parents Glenn is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Violet “Peg” Harder; a son, Dennie Harder; three granddaughters, Ashley, Holly, and Shanda; a great-grandson, Cory; and a brother, Billy Ray Harder.
Glenn is survived by his daughters, Patricia Givens, Janice (Don) Greer, and Lisa Baxley; son, Robert (Georganne) Lanham; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Haynes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
