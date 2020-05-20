Robert Gordon Greene, 57, passed away on May 15, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. He was born in Burlington, Vermont on February 1, 1963. Rob was the youngest of six children. He grew up in Owensboro, where he attended Daviess County High School.
Rob was the definition of a people person. He loved talking to anyone he met, and he was witty and genuine. Always looking for the fun in life, he even asked his nieces and nephews to refer to him as Uncle Funcle, which perfectly reflected his light-hearted and energetic personality. Rob’s three children will remember him as a hard worker who was proud to take them along to work with him, a charmer with a great sense of humor, and a man with a big heart who wanted to help others.
He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Mooso (Lee) and stepmother, Anna Greene. He will be greatly missed by his beloved children, Steven Greene, Christopher Greene (Evie), Kayla Greene; a grandson, Wyatt; and a granddaughter on the way, Macelynn. Rob will also be missed by his siblings Clark Greene (Theresa), Shelley Schmitt (Mark), Christi Greene, and Sue Parrigin (Lyle); nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Greene; a brother, Mark Greene; stepbrother, Jay Warren; and a niece, Sara Frugard. There will be a memorial service at a later date in Owensboro, where Rob will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery near his dad.
