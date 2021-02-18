Robert “Hacksaw” Epley, 67, of Curdsville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Robert “Hacksaw” Epley was born Sept. 15, 1953, in Daviess County, was married to his soulmate, the former Josetta Marie Durbin on Sept. 12, 1981, and was known as “Hacksaw” to his motorcycle club. Robert retired from Glenmore Distillery in Owensboro and was a member of the Baptist faith. He was a life member of Barbarossa MC and enjoyed both riding his motorcycles and playing with his dog, Mr. Twix.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Josie Epley; a son, Jeremy Epley (Rattana) of Los Angeles; three daughters, Mischelle Pinkston (Neil) of Calhoun, Kelly Newman (Milfred) of DeRidder, Louisiana, and Jacquelynn Epley (Anthoney Massey) of Stanley; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; two brothers, Ronnie Epley (Marilyn) of Owensboro and Mike Epley (Donna) of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Jim Bob Allen officiating. Friends may visit with Robert’s family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Robert’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Friday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Robert’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Robert “Hacksaw” Epley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Robert “Hacksaw” Epley Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
