Robert Henry Smith Wimsatt III, 31, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on July 16, 1989, to the late Robert Henry II and Dottie Smith. Robert was a social worker for Ireland Home Based Services. He was also a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Robert enjoyed poetry, cooking, singing, dancing and helping people. He was a writer, thespian, artist, LGBT, social worker, spiritual, cultural critic, chef, teacher and student.
Along with his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his grandparents, Sheila (Hershel) Smith and Willie Mae Wimsatt; his uncle, John Winstead; and his aunt, Paulet Smith.
Robert is survived by his siblings, Tiffany Riley, Emerly Marlisha Smith of Lexington and Chad Smith; a special aunt, Sylvia Long; a special cousin, Tasia Smith; his aunts, Sharon Thomas, JoAnn Wimsatt, Janice (Central) Holman and Tara Smith; his uncles, Charles Howell, Ronnie Johnson and James Smith; his best friend, Justin Acton; three nieces and eight nephews, and many other cousins whom he dearly loved.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from the end of service to 1 p.m. Services will be live streamed on Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Wimsatt in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Robert Henry Smith Wimsatt III and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
