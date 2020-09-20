BEAVER DAM — Robert Henry Young, 73, of Beaver Dam, went to live with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. He was born on Nov. 1, 1946, to CT “Benny” and Mattie Oglesby Young of Beaver Dam. Robert was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and Kentucky Southern College.
As president of Young Manufacturing Company Inc., Robert’s ambition, business sense and brilliant mind allowed him to fulfill a life’s purpose of providing secure employment for generations of local families. His years of ingenuity, love for wood science and exemplary engineering of manufacturing processes elevated Robert to become a towering figure from coast to coast in the American millwork industry. His business legacy is being continued at Young Manufacturing Company Inc. through his three children.
Robert was survived by his first and only mate of 55 years, Esther Tatum Young. Together they enjoyed sailing many lakes and oceans as they connected with friends from different areas of the country. They shared a love for the outdoors. Also surviving are his children, Jeff (Jerriann) Young, Scott (Abby) Young and Sarah Beth (Nathan) Hamlin. He was a proud grandfather to Jake Young, Hannah Young, April Young, Haley Young, Morgan Hamlin, Max Hamlin and Luke Henry Hamlin, also a great-grandfather to Ty Young, Mia Young and Levi Kennedy. Robert is also survived by his sister, Connie Hoskins and preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sue Young Hitchel.
Because of Robert’s lifelong membership, avid support and love for his church, services will be held at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday. A celebration of life service will be on the lower back lawn at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friends of Sinners, 320 Clay St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972-0067.
