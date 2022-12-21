STEPHENSPORT — Robert Hutchison, 67, of Stephensport, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his residence. He was a retired pipefitter of Local 502 and a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors: sons, Chad Hutchison and Alex Hutchison; daughter, Abbie Hutchison; brother, Mike Hutchison; and sisters, Marcella Miller and Brina Bjarnadottir.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with cremation to follow. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
