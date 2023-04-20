Robert I. Wall, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 26, 1938, in Stanley to the late Ishmael Worth Wall and Mary Augustine Galloway Wall. Robert retired from Whirlpool after 39 years of service and is a U.S. Navy veteran.
Robert was a member of the AMVETS Post 75, American Legion Post 9, VFW at Large of Kentucky, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4168, and the Disabled American Veterans. He coached Little League Baseball at Sorgho for 14 years and was an avid UK basketball fan. Robert was a loving husband, father, and brother.
Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilda Wall; son, Thomas W. Wall, and siblings, Tony Wall, Carl Wall, and Mary Morris.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Patricia Wall; stepchildren, Robert B. Smith, Mickey Smith, George K. Smith, Patty Smith, Louette Winkler, and Martha Smith; sisters, Helen Carter and Virginia Bowlds; and sister-in-law, Rose Wall.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family burial will take place at Sorgho Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Robert I. Wall.
