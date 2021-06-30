Robert J. Alvey III, 34, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home in Owensboro. Robert Jerome Alvey III was born Dec. 16, 1986, in Madisonville to Robert Jerome Alvey Jr. and Kathy Jane Bolin. Robert was a part-time construction worker and earlier worked at Long John Silver’s on Parrish Avenue in Owensboro. He also loved anything to do with electronics.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Bolin; and his grandparents, R.J. and Mary Alvey.
Survivors include his father, Robert J. Alvey Jr. (Delana) of Robards; four half-sisters, Susannah Alvey and Shelby Alvey, both of Robards, Crystal Mattingly of Owensboro and Megan Parks of Denver; three half-brothers, Ricky Keeton of Santa Claus, Indiana, Paul Willis of Owensboro and Jonathon Dewitt of Hartford; two nieces; and three nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Robert’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Robert’s services will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Friday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Robert J. Alvey III family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Robert J. Alvey III Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Robert at muster
Commented