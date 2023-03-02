Robert J. Scott, 92, of Owensboro, was born to eternal life Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Ohio County native was born Apr. 12, 1930, to the late Robert Neal Scott Sr. and Lillian Hardin Scott. Robert was a man who loved his family and enjoyed making burgoo with his cousin for gatherings. He was an Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient who served during the Korean War. Robert had a great sense of humor and a strong work ethic. He worked as a boilermaker and he retired from the current Glenmore Distillery. Robert was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing, cards, especially poker, and NASCAR. His favorite foods were chocolate cake and strawberries. Robert was baptized at the age of 81 and became a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Robert also was preceded in death by a son, Robert Neal Scott III, in 2018; a daughter, Pamela Sue Payne, in 2022; and all of his 15 siblings.
Those left to cherish his memory include his three children, Catherine Scott and Brad Scott, both of Owensboro, and Kim Bunch of Monroe, North Carolina; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Judge Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Cornerstone Baptist Church, 331 West Legion Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
