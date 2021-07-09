GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Robert Jason Pierce, 42, of Grandview, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Jason was born in Frankfort on May 28, 1979, to Robert Brad Pierce and Lisa (Clark) Johnson. He was a 1997 graduate of South Spencer High School.
Jason loved his children dearly. His life revolved around his children, spending every moment he could with them. When not with his children, he relished aggravating his three nephews. He also enjoyed being outdoors and camping. Jason had a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Robert Jess Pierce and Bernard Joseph Clark.
Jason is survived by his children, Colby Pierce and Franki Pierce; his mother, Lisa Johnson and her husband, Tim; his father, Robert Brad Pierce; his siblings, Jessica Burden and Kelsey Hayse; his grandmothers, Juanita Clark and Janice Pierce; his nephews, Devon Hughes, Trey Burden, Bradley Burden, Tristin Hayse, Korbyn Hayse, Koltin Martin; and niece Kensley Hayse.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Father Mike Clark officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneral
