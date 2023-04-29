Robert Joseph “Bob” Hobbs, 87, passed away at the Carmel Home in Owensboro Friday, April 28, 2023. He was born March 15, 1936, to the late Manon and Paul Hobbs. After graduating from the University of Louisville dental school he opened a practice in Hawesville, where he worked until he retired. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and traveled all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico in their RV. They bought a house in Sebring, Florida. They moved there to enjoy the warm weather, boating, fishing, and golf. After the death of his beloved wife, he moved to the Carmel Home where he was able to enjoy his daughters’ families.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie Hobbs, and brother Paul Hobbs, Jr.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Billy) Reid of Owensboro and Sharon Hobbs of Owensboro; grandchildren, Valerie (Martin) Reel, Brad (Giddalthy) Reid, Alexea (Tim) Carrico, Katie (Matt) Clark, Tyler (Jamie) Hobbs, and Gracie Hebda Hobbs, all of Owensboro; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The Hobbs family gives special thanks to the caregivers of our father, The Carmel Home, and the staff, Dot Fortune, Patti Roberts, and Jamie Locke.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Carmel Home, with Fr. Ray Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers beginning at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the Carmel Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Maximilian Montessori Academy, 1401 B. Spring Bank Drive, Ste. 4, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
