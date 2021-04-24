Robert June King, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April, 22, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born August 25, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Leroy and Gertie Bell King.
He was a retired millwright for the Millwright Local Union 1076, a member of the American Legion and was a Kentucky Colonel. Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was a boxer in the Navy and also at the YMCA. After he was discharged from the Navy, he went to barber school and became a barber until he joined the Millwright Local. Robert was a self-taught piano player and played in several bands around Owensboro with his brother, Jack. He enjoyed horse racing, spending most days at Ellis Park. Robert loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Lynn King; and his brothers, Jim and Billy King.
Survivors include his son, William Mark (Peggy) King; three daughters, Darlene (Steve) Farrington, Charlene King and Connie (Larry) Ball; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Rose) King; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be noon Monday in Elmwood Cemetery with military honors.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented