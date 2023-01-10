BEAVER DAM — Robert Keith Fulkerson, 66, of Beaver Dam, passed away suddenly in his home Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Robert was born Sept. 20, 1956, to Thomas Carl Fulkerson (deceased) and Lorene (Robinson) Fulkerson (survived).
Robert started Aug. 15, 1994, driving a bus for Ohio County Schools with his favorite bus being #3, which he purchased when it was retired. He began working for the bus garage July 1, 2000, and retired June 1, 2021, as the head bus mechanic from the Ohio County Board of Education. He was a lifelong member and deacon of Pond Run Baptist Church. He loved being with family, watching and spending time with his five grandkids, singing karaoke, going to Elvis week, working on the farm, and using his tractors. He loved to help everyone and anyone, and he never knew a stranger.
Robert is survived by his wife, Delona (Smiley) Fulkerson, with 46 wonderful years of marriage; two brothers, James (Susan) Fulkerson and Glenn Fulkerson; sister, Shirley (Samual) Barnes; his children, Nicholas (Natasha) Fulkerson and Nathan (Kristin) Fulkerson; five grandchildren, Karlie (8), Ayden (7), Aria (6), Adley (4), and Kaylie (4). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
The funeral service was 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Bevil Bros, Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A graveside service followed at Pond Run Baptist Church. Visitation was from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
