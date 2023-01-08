Robert Keith Fulkerson, 66, of Beaver Dam, KY, passed away suddenly in his home on Jan. 6, 2023. Robert was born Sept. 20, 1956 to Thomas Carl Fulkerson (deceased) and Lorene (Robinson) Fulkerson (survived).
Robert started Aug. 15, 1994 driving a bus for Ohio County Schools with his favorite bus being #30, which he purchased when it was retired. July 1, 2000 he started in the bus garage and retired June 1, 2021 as Head Bus Mechanic from Ohio County Board of Education. He was a lifelong member and deacon of Pond Run Baptist Church. He loved being with family, watching and spending time with his five grandkids, singing karaoke, going to Elvis week, working on the farm and using his tractors. He loved to help everyone and anyone, and he never knew a stranger.
Robert is survived by his wife, Delona (Smiley) Fulkerson, with 46 wonderful years of marriage; two brothers, James (Susan) Fulkerson and Glenn Fulkerson; sister, Shirley (Samual) Barnes; his children, Nicholas (Natasha) Fulkerson, Nathan (Kristin) Fulkerson; ffive grandchildren, Karlie (8), Ayden (7), Aria (6), Adley (4) and Kaylie (4). He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Services will be held at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, KY. Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral at 11 a.m. Graveside service will follow at Pond Run Baptist Church.
