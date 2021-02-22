HATFIELD, Ind. — Robert Keith Schoonard, 63, of Hatfield, Indiana, died on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his childhood home.
Robert had worked at Whirlpool in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Schoonard; parents, Robert and Audrey Schoonard;
A graveside service: 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Memorial contributions: Chemo Buddies of Evansville, Indiana.
