BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Robert Kenneth Willis, 79, formerly of Owensboro, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Bentonville, Arkansas. He was born Roy Kenneth Montgomery on Dec. 20, 1941, in Garrard County. At age 4, he and his older sister, Joyce Ann, were placed in a Disciples of Christ Christian church home. Roy and Joyce were adopted together by R. G. and Helen Willis. Roy became Robert Kenneth “Ken” Willis.
Ken grew up in Hopkinsville and Bowling Green. He graduated from College High in Bowling Green, as well as Western Kentucky University, where he received his master’s degree and Rank 1 certification. At Western, he also met and married the love of his life, Suzanne Mason.
Ken was a retired teacher, coach, principal and assistant superintendent with the Owensboro Public Schools system in Kentucky. He spent the majority of his career as the beloved principal of Newton Parrish Elementary School; the drive in front of the school is named “Ken Willis Circle” in his honor. Ken was an active member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. He also served many years as a board member of the Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union.
Ken’s second home was First Christian Church (FCC) in Owensboro, where he and Suzanne raised their family in the Disciples of Christ congregation. Ken and Suzanne were members for more than 50 years before relocating to Arkansas. At FCC, Ken served as an elder and church board member. He and Suzanne were also active members of the FaHoLo Sunday school class, where they made many lifelong friends. Ken truly enjoyed Owensboro High School and University of Kentucky sports, traveling, reading, golfing and any activity or sport his two grandchildren participated in. “Pop Pop,” as they called him, was their biggest fan. Ken was also known for his love and devotion as Suzanne’s husband, travel partner and eventual caregiver. Ken’s positive impact on so many former students, co-workers, family members and friends was felt through the outpouring of love and support he received from them throughout his battle with leukemia.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Willis; an infant brother; his dear sister, Joyce Ann Willis Sterling; and his brothers, Paul Montgomery, Dee Montgomery and Donald Montgomery.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Suzanne Mason Willis; his son, Robert Kenneth Willis II (Glenda); his daughter, Angela Willis Blackiston (Mike); his grandchildren, Maysa Glynne Willis and Michael Joseph Blackiston; his brother-in-law, Charles Mason; his sister-in-law, Lucy Mason; his nephew, Will Mason; his niece, Jill Demmy; his niece, Cynthia Naylor (Harold); his nephew, Mark Prettyman (Mandy); and many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, dear friends and his FCC family.
Arrangements are being handled by Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville. No funeral services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be organized for a later date at First Christian in Owensboro with interment of ashes in the FCC columbarium.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in Ken’s memory to the First Christian Church of Owensboro Legacy Fund, 700 JR Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
