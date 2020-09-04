Robert L. “Bobby” Hood, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 4, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Norman Thomas Hood Sr. and Annette Jones Hood. Bobby was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church and had worked as a salesman at Tapp Motors for years. He enjoyed golfing and had attended Gulf Coast Junior College on a golf scholarship, and in later years, had served as Assistant Pro at Owensboro County Club and Head Pro at Windridge Country Club. He also had served as a sales representative with the Vertner-Smith Co. in Louisville for several years. Bobby was a very kind and loving husband, brother and uncle, and a friend to many. He loved spending time with family and friends and firing up the grill.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Melinda Pedigo Hood; his sister, Carol Hood Wright of Bradenton, Florida; two brothers, Brent Hood and wife Deborah of Jacksonville, Florida, and Norman Thomas Hood Jr. and wife Cheryl of Shelbyville; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Thomas and Abbie.
There will be no services at this time. The family will have a private “Celebration of Life” at a later date. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro-Daviess County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302; Sparky Animal Rescue, 806 East 18th St., Owensboro, KY 42303; or Spay-A-Stray, P.O. Box 6012, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
