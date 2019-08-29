Robert L. Hines Sr., 88, of Owensboro, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on a farm near Whitesville on Sept. 1, 1930, to the late Leslie B. and Della Mae Sinnett Hines and moved to Owensboro when he was 11 years old. Robert received his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Kentucky and in law from the University of Louisville. Robert was 25 years old with a wife and two children when he enrolled as a freshman at UK. He was a retired executive with Washington Energy Inc., R.L. Hines and Associates Inc., Kansas City Southern Railway Co. and as an attorney. Robert lived with his family in Potomac, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and the Great Falls, Virginia, area for approximately 42 years of his life. After he retired, Robert moved back to Owensboro in June 2004 to be with his 94-year-old, sweet and loving sister for the remaining days of her life.
Robert also was preceded in death by one great and fine brother, James Hines; and his sister, Mary.
Robert loved classical and jazz music and enjoyed reading. He served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, was a member and past president of the Black-Tie Club in Washington, D.C., and a member and past president of the Fairfax Hunt Club of Great Falls, Virginia. He also was a member of the Owensboro Masonic Lodge, the Fourth Presbyterian Church of Bethesda, and in his early and later years, of First Christian Church-Disciples of Christ of Owensboro.
Surviving are his six children, sons Robert L. Hines Jr. and wife Catherine of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Marc S. Hines and wife Susan and their three children, Jake, Kenna and Kellie, all of Laguna Beach, California; and four daughters, Patricia A. Hines and her two children, Will and Nora, all of North Hollywood, California, Donna J. Hines and her two children, Jessica and Michael, all of Boston, Massachusetts, Diane L. Hines and husband Ge and their son, Ryan, all of Fairfax City, Virginia, and Jennifer S. Stathakis and husband George and their two children, Alexia and Georgia, all of Bedford, Massachusetts.
The service for Mr. Hines will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery by his dear mother.
