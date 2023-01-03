Robert L. Johnson, 74, son of the late Juanita Johnson and Herman Louis Johnson was born Feb. 17, 1948. Robert departed his life Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 12:58 p.m. at OMHS with the loving support of his wife Cynthia Johnson and loving siblings. Robert was a truck driver and forklift operator for Dahl & Groezinger, Inc. for 28 years before his retirement in 2013. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Robert’s hobbies were working on cars and tinkling around the house with everything under the sun. He enjoyed watching CNN news. He also received enjoyment from watching western movies with his great-grandson, Matthew, and special granddaughter, Lee Lee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Korieon Tolbert.
Robert leaves to mourn his passing and to cherish his memories his loving wife of 26 years, Cynthia Johnson; seven sisters, Diane Smith, Janice (William T.) Shemwell, Sue Nell Frierson, Lourendy Crowe, Ida Mae Lane, Barbara Motley, and Denise (Carlos) Offord; two brothers, Dennis (Kitty) Johnson and Glenn Johnson; five children, Ronald Shemwell, Bobby Shemwell, Quinn Shemwell, Shaun Shemwell, and Melissa Johnson; four step-children, Gava Patterson, Larry Patterson, Everett Willis, and Cassandra Willis; a special aunt, Merle Griffith; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He will be sadly missed, not only by his family but also by his wide circle of friends, including a special friend, Clay White.
Many thanks to OMHS ICU for the care that they gave Robert and how much support they offered his family.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Owensboro, with Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Parks as the officiant and eulogist. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation and viewing will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Robert L. Johnson.
Share memories and condolences at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented