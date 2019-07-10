CALHOUN -- Robert L. "Rock" Jackson, 83, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home in Calhoun. Robert Lawrence Jackson was born Oct. 24, 1935, in Cedar Hill, Tennessee, to the late Forrest L. and Frances Stanley Jackson and was married to the former Elizabeth Ann Taylor on Dec. 7, 1962. He was a U.S. veteran and retired as a medical lab technician for the former McLean County General Hospital. Robert was an active member of Calhoun Baptist Church where he served as deacon. He enjoyed singing in the choir and his men's Sunday school class. Robert enjoyed working with Tennessee walking horses and loved anyone taking the time to talk about horses. He enjoyed family gatherings, visiting with family and friends and was an avid fan of University of Kentucky basketball. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Judd and Betty Binkley; two brothers, Donnie Jackson and Jerry Jackson; and his beloved grandson, Matthew L. St.Clair.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Ann Taylor Jackson; his daughter, Sherrill Elizabeth Ballentine of Winter Park, Florida; special brothers-in-law Lewis Rouse and Michael Moss; a sister-in-law, Alice Taylor; a very special nephew, Troy Taylor; exceptional neighbors and friends, Roger and Sue Austin; and many other very dear nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Robert's family from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday at Muster's in Calhoun.
The Robert Jackson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry. P.O. Box 283, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
