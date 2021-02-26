Robert “La’Mont” Young, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. La’Mont was born April 25, 1964, in Daviess County to the late Anna E. Wimsatt Young and Robert E. Young. La’Mont loved The Lord, and he loved to sing, cook and spend time with family. He was a member of Little Flock House of Jesus Christ Fellowship.
Along with his mother, La’Mont was preceded in death by his sister, Omega Young; his father, Robert E. Young; and his spiritual mother, Dorothy Crowe.
La’Mont didn’t have any children of his own, but he did help raise his nieces, CheTara, Sheridan and Nicie; and nephews Jericho, Orlando, De-Lon, and Kyrin. La’Mont also had two godchildren, Dorothy and Elizabeth.
La’Mont is survived by his brother, Alonzo Young of Owensboro; sisters Monica Bryant of Lexington and Kimberly Simmons, Janniece (Charles) Young and Contrina (Jerry) Robinson, all of Owensboro.
The service with limited attendance will be 3 p.m. Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation or service for Mr. Young shall be within the current health and safety directives. All attending shall wear personal protective masks.
Final Tribute by McFarland Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
