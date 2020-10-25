Robert Lee “Apache” Sanders, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Utica to the late Donald and Mona Higgs Sanders.
Mr. Sanders was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from the health department after more than 30 years of service. He also owned and operated Robert Sanders Painting Co. Robert was passionate about his faith and a longtime member of Sweeney Street Baptist Church. He loved spending time with family and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former spouse, Anna Elizabeth Wimsatt; and siblings, Fred, Lena, James and Sam Sanders.
Mr. Sanders is survived by four children, Janniece Young (Charles), Darryl McFarland, Contrina Robinson (Jerry) and Marlee Sanders (Sam); stepchildren Lamont Young, Kim Simmons and Alonzo Young, all of Owensboro; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Riley Sanders of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Harold “Brick” Sanders.
Private services will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Sanders shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
Memories and condolences for the family of Robert Lee “Apache” Sanders may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
