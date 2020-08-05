POWDERLY — Robert Lee Armour, 98, of Powderly, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 12:48 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a carpenter at TVA, and was a member of Green River Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his
sons, Robert Armour,
Tony Armour, and David Armour; and daughter, Dorothy Spencer.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Muhlenberg County Senior Citizens Center, 602 Cleaton Road, Powderly, KY 42367.
