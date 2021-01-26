ROCKPORT, Ind. — Robert Lee Decker, 57, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his home.
Rob was a member of the Bethel Christian Center in Reo.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila (Adams) Decker; father, Henry Lee Decker; children, Nicholas Decker and his wife, Brie, Jacob Decker and his wife, Alison, Robert M. Decker and his wife, Amanda, Tabatha Harris and her husband, Anthony; sisters, Tamara Decker, Angela Jo Decker and her husband, Jeff.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana is entrusted with care.
Commented