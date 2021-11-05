HARDINSBURG — Robert Lee Ferry, 56, of Hardinsburg, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include his daughters, Samantha Jo Ferry and Brittany Lewis; father Joe Ferry; brothers Joseph Ferry and William Ferry; and sisters Rebecca Silguero, Tonia Hargrove, Alicia Armes and Natalie Mills.
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday with cremation to follow.
Memorial contribution: Robert Ferry Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
