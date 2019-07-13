Robert "Bob" Lee Hall, 90, beloved husband, father and grandfather went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home in Owensboro. Born Feb. 15, 1929, in Midland, Kentucky, to the late Earl and Corrine (Stobaugh) Hall, he graduated from Bremen High School in 1947. Bob enlisted in the Army in 1951 and served in the Korean War. He married Wanda Kitchens on May 12, 1952, and was the proud father of two sons, Brent Davis and Steven Dale.
Bob was a professional oilfield surveyor, He also worked at OMICO Plastics as a maintenance technician. He enjoyed music, singing bass in gospel quartets and the choir for 60-plus years with his wife. He found great satisfaction in gardening, bringing forth good things from the earth. People loved the wonderful stories Bob told, no matter how many times they had heard them. He had a passion for history, geology and tinkering with his "perpetual motion project."
He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. In his later years, he rode in the annual bike ride benefiting the St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children. On one occasion he fashioned a motor/propeller to keep him cool and help him up the hills.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Wanda; his children, Steve (Susan) Hall and Brent (Kaye) Hall; grandchildren John (Ashley), Ruthie, Craig (Julie) and Brian (DeAnne); five great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Pat) Hall; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at First Free Will Baptist Church, 4314 W. Fifth St. Road, Owensboro. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Field of Honor. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of prayers for the family and/or donations to the Disabled American Veterans. Messages and memories of condolence for the family of Bob Hall may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
