Robert Lee Stringer, 64 of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Friday July 3, 2020, at 6:35 a.m. at the Hospice of Western Kentucky-Heartford House after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. He was born Sept. 22, 1955, in Madisonville to the late George and Lillian Tynski Stringer who survives. Robert married his love Melissa Bowers on March 16, 1985. He was a Owensboro Senior High graduate class of 1974 and he received his bachelor of science degree in industrial technology from Western Kentucky University, class of 1978. Robert started his career as a machine shop foreman at A & S Fabrication in 1978 and he retired in 2017 after 39-plus years. He enjoyed teaching his five grandchildren life lessons, fishing pole watching, gardening, his tractor Allis, fixing up his childhood farm and spending time with his family.
Other than his father he is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rigdon and Irene Stringer; maternal grandparents, John and Catherine Tynski; father- and mother-in-law, James and Glenda Bowers; and two grandchildren, Logan William Stringer and baby Stringer.
Robert Lee Stringer is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Melissa Bowers Stringer, of Owensboro; one daughter, Victoria Boyd of Owensboro; and one son, Jacob Stringer (Rachel), of Livermore; five grandchildren, Ryan Boyd, Lexi, Lilli, Benny and Evie June Stringer; his mother, Lillian Stringer, of Owensboro; one sister, Judy McFadden (Craig), of Owensboro; sister-in-law, Michele Brown (Tony); sister-in-law,Melanie Spidle (Steve); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Chapel Tuesday July 7, 2020 with Bro. Robert Pierce officiating. Burial will be held in the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday July 6, 2020 and 8 a.m. Tuesday until funeral time at 1 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Chapel.
