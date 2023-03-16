Robert Lee Sweeney, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in the care of Hospice of Dayton, Ohio. Born Oct. 16, 1963, in Owensboro, he was the son of the late Alton Sweeney and Linda Powers Kincaid. Robert was a member of Grace Chapel Church of God and loved the fellowship time there as well as the buffets. He was a big fan of UK sports, the Special Olympics, and anything to do with Christmas.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a stepfather, Bill Kincaid; three uncles, Allen, Mike, and Norman Powers; paternal grandmother, Geneva Sweeney; maternal grandmother, Mary Powers; grandfather, Fred Powers; a brother, Allen Sweeney; great aunt, Virginia Mincy; and great uncle, Luther Mincy.
Robert is survived by his sister, Mary Leonard (David); aunt, Darlene Powers; nieces, Faith, Alana, and Adalynn Macy Marie Willett, Nicole Johnson (Jake), and Katie Hamilton; nephews, Conner Leonard, Allen Hamilton, and William Allen Smathers; stepfather, Jack Mincy; aunt, Judy Powers; step-nephew, Michael Leonard; step-niece, Katie Leonard; and cousins, Michael Lee Powers, Kevin Powers, and Shirley Powers.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Grace Chapel Church of God.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or by calling 270-231-9991.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
