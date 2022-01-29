BREMEN — Robert Lee Woodburn, 84, of Bremen, passed on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. Mr. Woodburn was a U.S. Army veteran, Kentucky Colonel, and retired from the Muhlenberg County Water District. He was a farmer and loved raising cattle. Throughout his life, Mr. Woodburn also worked as a heavy equipment operator doing dirt construction, mined coal, drove a school bus, was a Teamster, and frequently rode with the sheriff’s “posse.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Adrian Woodburn and Bertha Mae Rich Woodburn; brothers, Hershel, CW, and Tommy; and sisters, Mary and Susie.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rhoda Viola Markwell Woodburn; one loving sister, Katherine Woodburn Cabbage; sons, Wade Woodburn, Darren (Christie) Woodburn, and Matthew (Lynn) Woodburn, all of Bremen; grandchildren, Adrian (Amanda), Camry (Jacob), Scott (Chasity), and Whitney; and great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Ethan, Journie, Aspen, and Ryker.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m Sunday, January 30, 2022, Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Rev. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial in Sacramento Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m Sunday at the funeral home.
Face masks will be required for those attending the funeral and visitation, per the family’s request. Pallbearers will be Terry Yewell, Alan Woodburn, Danny Markwell, Mike Faught, David Pendley, and Chad Turley.
