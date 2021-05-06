GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Robert Leon Cooper, 75, of Grandview, Indiana, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of Lincoln Hills Baptist Church and retired from Styline Logistics.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Cooper; children Robert Cooper, Tanya Adkisson, Josh Cooper, Farrah Adams, Shane Carter and Amy Nugent; and his brothers, Kenny Cooper, Richard Cooper and Paul Cooper.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial contributions: Lincoln Hills Baptist Church.
