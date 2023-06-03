GREENVILLE — Robert Lewis Shenfish, 57, of Greenville, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his residence. He retired from the United States Navy.
Survivors: wife, Dorothy La Fay Dukeminier; stepdaughter, Donna (Sergio) Sanchez; stepsons, Roger (Gwen) Borden and Jimmy Borden; brother, Jimmy (Terry) Shenfish; and sisters, Debra Shenfish Dinon, Cindy Cole, and Valerie Shenfish.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: 2 p.m. Thursday at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
