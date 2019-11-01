HARTFORD -- Robert Lloyd Schneider, 57, of Hartford, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 31, 1962, in Fort Gordon, Georgia, to the late Robert H. Schneider and Janet Sue Fulkerson Schneider. Robert was an IT administrator at Ohio County Healthcare. Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Kim Schneider of Hartford; daughter Molly Elizabeth Schneider of Westfield, Indiana; stepdaughter Sara Beth (Clay) Rearden of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren, Stella and Liam Rearden; brother Shaun (April) Schneider of Beaver Dam; sister Tracy (Jim) Dunnavant of Newnan, Georgia; and two nieces, Alexandria Schneider and Brittany Dunnavant.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Robert's family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Robert Lloyd Schneider by visiting his memorial page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
