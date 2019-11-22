Robert Louis Feldpausch, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Spotsville on Sept. 23, 1949, to the late William and Marie Conkright Feldpausch and raised by Herman and Loeva Feldpausch. Bob served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Christian faith. Bob was retired from GE, where he worked as a machinist for 27 years. He enjoyed playing guitar, bird watching and fishing. Bob was a collector of everything, loved anything to do with music and loved his family dearly, especially his granddaughters.
Along with his parents and grandparents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Sonny and George; and his sister, Joyce Johnston.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Idella Carr Feldpausch; children Steve (Valarie) Rittmeyer and Beth (Bill) Holderman; his granddaughters, Megan, Allison and Jenna Rittmeyer; his siblings, Faye Veach, Jean Scroggins, Roger Feldpausch, Fred (Sandy) Feldpausch, Ruby Smith, Vickie Gootee and Charlotte Smith; sister-in-law Patty Apgar; along with several nieces, nephews and many extended family members.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Bellevue Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Faulls officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice staff, especially the Heartford House for their compassionate care.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Feldpausch. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Robert Louis Feldpausch at www.haleymcginnis.com.
