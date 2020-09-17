Robert M. “Bob” Potts, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Bob was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Masonville to the late George T. and Ella H. Potts.
Bob was a well known and respected carpenter/contractor. He built his first home at the age of 19. Later in his career, he enjoyed buying/renovating properties in the Owensboro area. His hobbies included gardening, hunting and fishing. Bob was an Air Force veteran and a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his six siblings, Bill (Violet), Harold (Flossie), Ken (Gertrude), Wendell (Barbara), Myrtle (Harold) and Ann.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Patricia, and four sons, Steve (Julie), Keith (Sue), Tom (Janet), and Chris. His family included eight grandchildren, Sara, Kelly, Megan, Alex, Haley, Michael, Casey and Eliott, along with six great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday beneath the west portico of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. All guests are required to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing. There will not be a graveside or visitation service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Bellevue Baptist Church or the Trinity United Methodist Church in Owensboro.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bob Potts can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
