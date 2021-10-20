Robert M. Freet, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 21, 1944, to the late Venus and Frances Leither Freet of Knox, Indiana. Bob was quite a character and never met a stranger! He enjoyed 40-plus years of being a truck driver. He could make anyone laugh. He loved football, coffee with a good conversation and most of all being with his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his lovely wife, Dorothy Mlekodaj Freet.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his sons, Mark (Mary) Freet of England, Arkansas, and Robert (Christian) Freet Jr. of England, Arkansas; daughter Valerie (Marcus) Barnett of Reynolds Station; three brothers; three sisters; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private memorial service for family and friends at a later date. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
