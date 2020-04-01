GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Robert Michael Smith, 20, of Grandview, Indiana, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Riley Hospital for Children. Michael had worked as a painter in construction and was also a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his parents, Robert Wayne Smith and Mary K. Smith; sisters Megan Smith and Nina Smith; and brother Matthew Smith.
Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Commented