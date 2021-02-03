LOUISVILLE — Robert Murray “Bobby” Strehl, 75, of Louisville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 27, 1945, in Owensboro to the late Robert M. Strehl and Marion Smith Strehl.
Bobby spent a large portion of his life as an accomplished musician, being an excellent drummer. One of his proudest moments was co-writing the record “Children of the 3rd November” while as a band member with a musical group called The Rogues, which was played on local radio and other radio stations across Kentucky. Bobby also played drums for a band known as B.F. Tryke. Bobby was also an accomplished artist, selling many of his paintings. He worked for an art gallery known as B. Deemer Galleries before becoming a successful owner of Port Au Prints print and frame shop in Louisville.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Calhoun Strehl.
He is survived by a son, Eric Strehl (Angela); a daughter, Jennifer Agee (Mark); two grandsons, Jared Strehl and Ian Strehl; his brothers, Andy Strehl, Don Clark (Dee) and Rick Strehl (Melinda); his sister, Phyllis Stinson (Terry); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Cremation Society of Kentucky in Louisville.
The family would also like to express their deepest gratitude to Bob’s best friend, Julie Lange, who in the last year of Bob’s life, eased his path to his final destination.
