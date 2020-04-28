Robert N. Hood passed from this world at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, with his wife and family near to him.
Robert retired from North American Phillips Lighting after 32 and a half years of service. He was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church, past state deputy of the Knights of Columbus, past president of the Arc of Owensboro, past president of Owensboro Right to Life, past president of Saint Vincent De Paul and the past president of the Owensboro Civitan Club.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Justin and Mary Bernice Hardesty Hood; and a special uncle, Jimmy Hardesty.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Connie Simon Hood; two sons, Jimmy Hood and Darrell Hood; three daughters, Beverly (Richard) Nance, JoNell (Chuck) Reed and Nikki (Jason) Adamson; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Other survivors include his four brothers, Darrell (Lois) Hood, Doug (Dorothy) Hood, Charlie (Celeste) Hood and Gerald Ray (Judy) Hood; six sisters, Jackie (Clemie) Cecil, Sheila (Jim) Head, Sandy Mayfield, Linda Hagan, Norma (Ed) Fulkerson and Debbie (Larry) Murphy; and hundreds of friends.
A funeral mass for Robert will be live streamed at noon Friday. Family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/HaleyMcGinnisFuneral/ to participate in the celebration.
There will be a driving procession of support and remembrance from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that you please come by to show your love during this time of physical distancing. Your participation is important to us! Due to the safety directives in place, it is important you honor them and the Hood family by not exiting your car, but know you are allowed to roll down your window to share a loving word to the family in passing. This loving act will be much appreciated by all who are left to cherish Robert’s memory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky at 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky at 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
