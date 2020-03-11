BISHOP, Ga. — Robert Neil Sutherland, 82, passed away March 9, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born in Owensboro to his parents, A.C. and Moina Sutherland; also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Allen Sutherland. He graduated from Owensboro Senior High School and Bresia College. He was employed by Baker Taylor Books as a southeast sales manager for 30 years. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army.
Mr. Sutherland was bestowed with the honor of being named a Kentucky Colonel (The commission of Kentucky Colonel is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky. It is recognition of an individual’s noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to our community, state and nation).
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Lord & Stephens, West chapel in Watkinsville, Georgia. The family will visit from 1 to 2 p.m.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Walker Sutherland; his children, Lee Anne Manly (Chuck) of Cumming, Georgia, and Jill Schuft (Eric) of Bishop, Georgia; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
