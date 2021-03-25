Robert went to be with his savior Sunday, March 21, 2021. Robert was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum. He was a member of the Cloverport Wesleyan Church, served on the church board and was voted lay person of the year in 2016. He loved his Kentucky Wild Cats and his garden.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Noble; mother Crecia Davis; and brother Leonard Lee Noble.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jo Noble; sons Wayne, Dennis and Joshua Noble; daughter Holly Buxton (Daniel); his sisters, Wanda Duke, Beverly Dowell (Junior), Jean Bishop; brother Joe Noble (Mary); and many nieces and nephews.
The service was held at the Cloverport Wesleyan Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cloverport Wesleyan Church.
Cloverport Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Noble family.
