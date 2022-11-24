Robert “Norman” Froehlich, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. He died peacefully, surrounded by family. Norman was born November 5, 1938, to the late Paul John and Ava Harl Froehlich.
A lifelong resident of Daviess County, he graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School and attended Brescia College. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Joan, and was consistently dedicated to his daughters and his grandchildren. Norman always loved good jokes and silly pranks, and he never lost that sense of humor, even during his final days. He also had a strong work ethic and found great satisfaction in a job well done. He spent nearly 40 years working in the lab at Green River Steel and later worked for 25 years at Hyland Filter Service until retiring at the age of 83. Norman was an active member of Saint Stephen Cathedral.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joan Murphy Froehlich, in January of 2022, and siblings, P.J. Froehlich, Helen Franey, Louise Haynes, Tom Froehlich, Jim Froehlich, Ava Froehlich, Gloria Burcham, Bill Froehlich, June Clark, Shirley Jarboe, and Sylvia Heflin.
Norman is survived by his children, Jill (Steve) Hyland, Amy (Lee) Mercer, and Dana (Paul) Hardesty; 13 grandchildren, Kathryn (Connor) Breed, Stephen (Julia) Hyland, Elizabeth Hyland, Alex (Catherine) Hyland, Anne (John Mark) Boarman, Will, Mary Kelly, Ava, Ben, and Julia Hyland, Luke and Joseph Mercer, and Sara Beth Hardesty; and five great-grandchildren, Adelaide and Isabelle Breed, Ian and Mary Grace Hyland, and Henry Boarman.
The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life of Owensboro, 1115 Tamarack Road #200, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
